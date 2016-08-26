Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Barbra Streisand performs on 'The Tonight Show'

Barbra Streisand appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" to promote her new album. She did a duet with Alec Baldwin, who actually sings on the album, and sang with Fallon's "Donald Trump."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular