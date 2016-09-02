Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

'The Shield' actor drops rock album

Michael Chiklis talks about his new song 'My Gun,' and expresses concern that some of his TV roles may have added to a culture of violence.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

FutureAdvisor

Most Popular