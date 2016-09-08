Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Matt Lauer panned for NBC forum performance

"Today" show co-host Matt Lauer was criticized for neglecting to fact-check Donald Trump and spending too much time on Hillary Clinton's emails. CNN's Brian Stelter and Dylan Byers weigh in.

