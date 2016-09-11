Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Reliable Sources

New fallout from the Roger Ailes scandal

Vanity Fair's Sarah Ellison and former Fox News contributor Jane Hall join CNN's Brian Stelter to discuss the ongoing fallout of the Roger Ailes scandal.

