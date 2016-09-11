Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

NBC faces storm of criticism after presidential forum

CNN's Brian Stelter and a panel of media critics discuss the role of fact checking in journalism following Matt Lauer's controversial performance as moderator of NBC's Commander-In-Chief forum.

