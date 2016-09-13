Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Wells Fargo under siege: Drops sales goals
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Stocks: 5 things to know before the open
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
New Investor
Investing Guide
The Open
Fear & Greed
Tech
Facebook faces revenge porn trial over teen's pic
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
How I saved an extra $1,000 I didn't know I had
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Where are all the startups?
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Electric Chevrolet Bolt to go 238 miles on a charge
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney Reports
John Legend: Acting with Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling was 'awesome'
by Abigail Brooks & Molly Shiels
@CNNMoney
John Legend is a musician, producer and now, an actor. He's appearing alongside Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in 'La La Land' later this year. He tells CNN why the switch from singing to acting wasn't a big challenge for him.
Related Videos
00:51
John Legend: Acting with Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling was 'awesome'
00:54
How John McCain's medical records were released
01:59
For-profit colleges explained
02:05
Senator Warren calls Wells Fargo scam a "staggering fraud"
06:36
Facebook removes ban on Vietnam War photo
03:43
Ford CEO: City congestion is a business issue
Top Videos
01:06
Taking the Chevy Bolt out for a spin
01:59
For-profit colleges explained
02:05
Senator Warren calls Wells Fargo scam a "staggering fraud"
01:59
Pressure on debate moderators after Matt Lauer fail
00:47
Wells Fargo fires 5,300 for creating phony accounts
03:51
The iPhone reveal: a history
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
2 credit cards are offering 0% interest until 2018
An overlooked method to pay off your credit card balance
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards for 2016
Here's why transferring a credit card balance to a 21-month 0% APR is a good plan
$500 for using this credit card
Most Popular
Wells Fargo drops sales goals tied to bogus account scandal
Artist stuck aboard 'ghost ship' in Pacific after Hanjin Shipping goes bust
Weight Watchers CEO calling it quits after tumultuous year