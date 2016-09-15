Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

Trump discloses his medical records on 'Dr. Oz'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" to disclose his medical records.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular