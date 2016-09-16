Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

John Legend talks politics, fatherhood and his film projects

John Legend sits down with CNN to discuss how he picks the many projects he's working on, life with Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna, and Donald Trump -- who he calls "uniquely unqualified" to be President of the United States.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular