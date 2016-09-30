Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

How I hid art in 'Melrose Place'

Mel Chin and the artists of the Gala Committee led a "top secret" operation: hiding their art on the sets of "Melrose Place." Unbeknownst to millions of the drama's fans, every week their television sets became covert contemporary art galleries.

