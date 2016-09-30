Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CNNMoney Reports
How I hid art in 'Melrose Place'
by Jon Sarlin
@CNNMoney
Mel Chin and the artists of the Gala Committee led a "top secret" operation: hiding their art on the sets of "Melrose Place." Unbeknownst to millions of the drama's fans, every week their television sets became covert contemporary art galleries.
