Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

'Wayne's World' car could be yours

The 1976 AMC Pacer used in the movie 'Wayne's World' will go on the auction block this month in Las Vegas.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular