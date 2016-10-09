Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Trump voters stay loyal: 'I am not voting for him to be pope'
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Clinton vs. Trump round 2; Trump Taj Mahal closes; banks report earnings
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
New Investor
Investing Guide
The Open
Fear & Greed
Tech
1 million women say Trump tape #notokay
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
The rich who owe no income tax
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Build your own bike -- out of bamboo
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Nordstrom bans Moschino's pill-themed fashions
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Reliable Sources
Could tonight's debate be Trump's last stand?
Brian Stelter sits down with the co-chairs of the Commission on Presidential Debates to discuss the second Presidential debate and whether moderators should fact check the candidates.
Related Videos
05:21
Could tonight's debate be Trump's last stand?
05:16
Debate commission chief: Candidates should fact-check each other
01:56
Donald Trump not so accessible anymore
07:09
What it was like to anchor the news on 9/11
06:19
NBC faces storm of criticism after presidential forum
06:56
New fallout from the Roger Ailes scandal
Top Videos
01:01
Hatchimals are the high maintenance Tamagotchis of the 21st century
01:00
See Zuckerberg's dog Beast in VR, future of Oculus in :60
01:39
See how Amazon packages ship with less than :60 in human hands
02:30
Colorado is using piles of rotting food for fuel
02:39
Gousto uses data to predict what you want for dinner
01:18
Barbara Corcoran: A woman should 'think like a man'
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
2 credit cards are offering 0% interest until 2018
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards for 2016
Today's top 3 credit cards for customer satisfaction
Here's why transferring a credit card balance to a 21-month 0% APR is a good plan
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
'SNL' and Alec Baldwin take on Trump's hot mic comments
Cooper, Raddatz set to make first questions of debate about Trump tape
How the shocking hot mic tape of Donald Trump was exposed