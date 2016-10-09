Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

SNL takes on the Trump Tape

Airing just one day after a vulgar tape of Donald Trump leaked, SNL opened their second episode of the season with an epic cold opener. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump and was interviewed by Cecily Strong (as CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin).

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular