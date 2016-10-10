Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

'Star Wars' really is from 'a long time ago...'

CNN's Frank Pallotta explores the roots and origins of "Star Wars" and why critics who complained that "A Force Awakens" wasn't original don't understand why fans have been obsessed with Star Wars from day one.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular