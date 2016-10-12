Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

How polls are being used and abused

"The Pollsters" podcast co-hosts Margie Omero and Kristen Soltis Anderson explain why web surveys are not scientific measures of public opinion and how to properly interpret polls between now and Election Day.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular