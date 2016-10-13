Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Reports: Multiple women accuse Trump of groping

Two women told The New York Times in a report published Wednesday night that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump touched them inappropriately, allegations that were swiftly followed by a similar claim in People magazine.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular