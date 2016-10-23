Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Media 'apoplectic' about Trump's 'rigged election' remarks?

Dan Rather says Trump's comments are "ridiculous, untrue, and dangerous." MZ Hemingway and Jane Hall debate the significance of it.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular