Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
America's Choice 2016

Megyn Kelly and Newt Gingrich clash during interview

Newt Gingrich faced off with Fox News host Megyn Kelly over Donald Trump's fall in the polls and sexual assault allegations.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular