Seinfeld: Trump is like a kid running for President

What would a 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' with Donald Trump look like? CNNMoney's Frank Pallotta sits down with comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky to talk about the election and what it takes to be a good president.

