Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

David Harbour scares the 'Stranger Things' kids

David Harbour, who plays Sheriff Jim Hopper on 'Stranger Things,' talks with CNN's Frank Pallotta about frightening his costars, taking on his now famous role, and what to expect from season 2.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular