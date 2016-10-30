Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Fake news sites designed to trick you

Fake news has become a plague on the web. Especially on social media networks like Facebook. Brian Stelter explains why everyone needs a new rule for the web: "Triple check before you share."

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular