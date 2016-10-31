Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Why Marvel needs heroes like Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios has churned out hit after hit since 'Iron Man' in 2008 -- but its continued success relies on more obscure heroes from its comic archives.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular