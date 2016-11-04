Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Fox News anchor walks back 'indictment' claim

Fox News anchor Bret Baier's since refuted comments about a possible Clinton Foundation "indictment" spread across the internet and social media. CNNMoney's Brian Stelter reports.

