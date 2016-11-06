Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Hillary Clinton's secret weapon: Wellesley
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Election Day; Marijuana on the ballot; Megyn Kelly on daytime talk
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Ship relies on drone to avoid ice in Arctic waters
Innovate
Gadget
Connect
Cyber-Safe
Upstarts
Powering Your World
2020 Visionaries
Elon. Evolution
Love Inc.
Innovative Cities
Agility in Action
Quantum Leaps
Unhackable
15 Questions With
Sex, Drugs & Silicon Valley
Media
Personal Finance
These companies will be closed on Election Day
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Bill Murray is done with boring golf clothes
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Lincoln is making real luxury cars again
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Reliable Sources
Marty Baron on being blacklisted by Trump and on post-election journalism
How is the Washington Post preparing for election night? Printing extra papers? How will Clinton or Trump treat the press? Brian Stelter asks Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron.
Related Videos
02:15
"Gender inequity" persists in newsrooms
04:54
Did journalists "ditch legacy values" while covering this campaign?
06:35
How to cover "rigged election" claims
06:47
Marty Baron on being blacklisted by Trump and on post-election journalism
07:29
This podcast has a message: "Don't freak out all the time"
06:37
Controversies involving two CNN commentators
Top Videos
02:01
Here is Obama's record on jobs
01:18
Making sense of the Brexit ruling
01:01
To fight wayward drones, Dubai's deploying a drone hunter
01:00
Tribe makes video game to pass on folk tales
01:12
A lot's changed in 108 years
01:10
This is not your grandpa's Lincoln Continental
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 credit cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Hillary Clinton's secret weapon: Wellesley College
Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon break character to end election vitriol on 'SNL'
Why a lot of people are moving out of California