Baldwin and McKinnon break character in final 'SNL' before election

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump kissed everyone from a KKK member to shirtless Vladimir Putin before he and Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton broke character to address the audience of the final 'Saturday Night Live' before the election.

