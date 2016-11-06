Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

"Gender inequity" persists in newsrooms

"On deadline, there's no gender. You have to just get the job done," Lynn Sweet says. But "gender inequity" persists at the management level in newsrooms.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular