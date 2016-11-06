Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

How to cover "rigged election" claims

Ari Berman, author of "Give Us The Ballot," says voter fraud is a "small problem" while voter suppression is a "much bigger problem." He has recommendations for reporters covering the election.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular