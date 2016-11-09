Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Megyn Kelly co-hosts 'Live with Kelly' post-election

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly joined Kelly Ripa the morning after the election to offer her well wishes to Donald Trump and to give words of consolation to those disappointed by the election results.

