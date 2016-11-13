Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

How could President Trump limit press freedom?

Lawsuits? Leak prosecutions? Briefing room bans? FCC license revocations? Famed First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams describes ways Trump could wield executive power to punish journalists.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular