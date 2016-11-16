Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Megyn Kelly: Roger Ailes 'demanded loyalty'

During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Megyn Kelly opens up about Roger Ailes, saying he was a "king of sorts" while at Fox News.

