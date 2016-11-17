Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Megyn Kelly on Trump, Ailes: The full interview

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly sits down with CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss her feud with Donald Trump, Roger Ailes and losing her father.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular