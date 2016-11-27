Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

The real problems with "fake news"

It is vital to help viewers distinguish between real journalists who are "trying to get it right," and fake sites that try to trick people, Walter Isaacson says.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular