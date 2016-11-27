Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Flying to Cuba: What you need to know
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Wells Fargo tries to kill fake account lawsuit
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Christmas tree lights you don't need to wrap
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Why I shop on Black Friday (Hint: It's not for the deals)
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Hatchimals stockpile is surprise windfall for Arizona brothers
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
Buckingham Palace set for $458 million refurbishment
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Reliable Sources
The real problems with "fake news"
It is vital to help viewers distinguish between real journalists who are "trying to get it right," and fake sites that try to trick people, Walter Isaacson says.
Related Videos
06:56
Exclusive interview with AP's new top editor
03:29
The real problems with "fake news"
07:02
Overreacting to every Trump tweet?
04:47
Non-profit news organizations getting a "Trump bump"
06:28
Biographers say "Trump is just being Trump"
08:16
Journalists targeted amid rise of hateful rhetoric
Top Videos
00:59
Black Friday Brawls
01:10
Real-life transformer up for auction
02:21
Cuban smuggling ring held baseball players captive
02:27
What it's like to live in Trump Tower if you aren't Donald Trump
02:10
Trump vs. the press
01:02
Alfa Romeo's first SUV, the Stelvio
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Amazon unveils Cyber Monday deals
Winning $421 million Powerball ticket sold in Tennessee
Tree Dazzler Christmas tree lights could spark a new decorating craze