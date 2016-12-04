Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Are news outlets really listening and learning after the election?

Progressive CNN commentator Van Jones, who has been interviewing Trump supporters, discusses why the truth is so "messy" after the election and the importance of listening to all sides.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular