Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Trump applying authoritarian tactics against journalism?

John Huey, Salena Zito and Frank Sesno discuss whether Trump's rhetoric against the media is reminiscent of strongman tactics in other countries.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular