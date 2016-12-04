Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Trump's permanent campaign is against the press

Frank Sesno describes why the president-elect's anti-media rhetoric is disturbing. Salena Zito says many of Trump's voters are entertained by his attacks against the "dishonest" media.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular