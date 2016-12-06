Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

How did 'pizzagate' inspire violence?

A fake news story about Hillary Clinton led to an armed confrontation at a pizza joint. CNN's Brian Stelter examines how and why the conspiracy theory known as "pizzagate" took root.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular