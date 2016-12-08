Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Jennifer Aniston: I knew I was funny when...

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman sat down to discuss their upcoming comedy, 'Office Christmas Party.' The duo talked about why the self-professed best friends love working together, and Aniston told CNN the moment she realized she was funny.

