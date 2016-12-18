Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Newsmax looks to capitalize on Trump win

Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, says that biased coverage of Donald Trump has many Americans seeking alternative sources. He describes how his company is seeking to capitalize.

