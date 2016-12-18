Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Stelter: Press freedom is your freedom

Whether in Poland or the United States, press freedom is vital to everyone, not just journalists. Brian Stelter urges viewers to resist government efforts to de-value and de-legitimize the press.

