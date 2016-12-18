Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Reliable Sources

How to cover a "say anything" president

Trump's false claims about the murder rate illustrate how he strays from the facts. Jane Hall, Jeffrey Toobin and Angie Drobnic Holan discuss how journalists should approach the Trump challenge.

