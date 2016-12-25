Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Obama, the news media, and race relations

April Ryan says the White House was uniquely protective of Obama's public image given the "historic nature" of his presidency. David Gregory and Ann Compton also weigh in.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular