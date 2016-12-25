Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Obama's rocky relationship with Fox News

"If I watched Fox News, I wouldn't vote for me either," the president says. Brian Stelter asks Principal deputy press secretary Eric Schultz about the dynamic.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular