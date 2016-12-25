Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

Press secretary Josh Earnest's advice for his successor Sean Spicer

Outgoing White House press secretary Josh Earnest discusses changes in the media landscape; Obama's transparency record; and what the incoming Trump administration should know.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular