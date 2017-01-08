Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

How intelligence reporting really works

David Sanger of The New York Times describes how and why classified information reaches the front pages of newspapers. He also reacts to Donald Trump's skeptical tweets about Russian hacking.

