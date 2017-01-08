Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Reliable Sources

Is the press ill-prepared to cover Trump?

"I'm really concerned that the media in general is totally unprepared for what's going to happen in two weeks," journalism professor Merrill Brown says. Kayleigh McEnany also weighs in on accountability journalism.

