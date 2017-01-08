Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Reliable Sources

The chilling effect of Trump's Threats

The president-elect is trying to discourage leakers, but his tweets may be having the opposite effect. David Sanger says more sources are coming forward due to Trump's criticism of the intel community.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular