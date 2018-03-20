To CNNMoney
reliable sources
think
profit
newtube
entertainment
reliable sources
think
profit
newtube
entertainment
Follow Us!
Back To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports
Why the AT&T-Time Warner trial matters
by Abigail Brooks
@_abigailbrooks
The government argues AT&T's proposed purchase of Time Warner, parent of CNN, is bad for consumers. If the judge agrees, the case could change the course of history for the media industry.
Top Videos
02:11
Memorable moments from the Singapore summit
02:54
A new approach to cybersecurity: let the hackers in
01:05
See Porsche's first fully electric car
03:18
Citizen's evolution of watches
01:54
Charles Krauthammer: 'I have only a few weeks left to live'
01:38
Here's why 5G is the future
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until August 2019
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Cards charging 0% interest until 2020
Pay off credit card balances faster using this method
Most Popular
AT&T-Time Warner ruling: The media industry hangs in the balance
Elon Musk has the last laugh as Tesla stock pops 40% from its low
Germany's car exports to America have been falling for years