Journalists blocked from EPA event
Reporters from CNN, the Associated Press and the trade publication E&E were barred by the Environmental Protection Agency from entering a national summit where Scott Pruitt, the agency's chief, was speaking. CNNMoney's Oliver Darcy reports.
