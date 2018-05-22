To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney
    CNNMoney Reports

    Journalists blocked from EPA event

    Reporters from CNN, the Associated Press and the trade publication E&E were barred by the Environmental Protection Agency from entering a national summit where Scott Pruitt, the agency's chief, was speaking. CNNMoney's Oliver Darcy reports.

    Related Videos

    LendingTree

    NextAdvisor

    Most Popular