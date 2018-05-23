To CNNMoney
  • reliable sources
  • think
  • profit
  • newtube
  • entertainment
    • Back To CNNMoney
    CNNMoney Reports

    Judge rules Trump can't block people on Twitter

    A federal judge has ruled that President Trump is in violation of the Constitution when he blocks users on Twitter. CNNMoney's Hadas Gold reports.

    Related Videos

    LendingTree

    NextAdvisor

    Most Popular