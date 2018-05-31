To CNNMoney
    Watch: Samantha Bee calls Ivanka Trump a 'feckless c***'

    Comedian Samantha Bee called White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" on her TBS show "Full Frontal" for failing to take action to stop the separation of undocumented families.

