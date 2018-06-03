To CNNMoney
    Reliable Sources

    Joy Reid and MSNBC's credibility problem

    Joy Reid has apologized again for embarrassing blog posts in the past, but what about her earlier claim about being hacked? The panel says it's a lingering problem for MSNBC and NBC News. Matt Lewis asks: "Why isn't MSNBC doing anything about this?"

